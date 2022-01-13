Grizzlies win 11th straight, beating Timberwolves 116-108

The Grizzlies pulled away in the final minutes for their 11th straight victory.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the final minutes for their 11th straight victory, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 on Thursday night.

Ja Morant had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and John Konchar added 15 points and a career-best 17 rebounds.