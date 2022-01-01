Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie to multi-year contract, waive Sam Merrill

According to ESPN, Tillie signed a two-year, $4 million deal with Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed forward Killian Tillie to a multi-year contract, according to a release.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Tillie signed a two-year, $4 million deal.

In a related move, the Grizzlies waived guard Sam Merrill, who is currently out for 3-4 months because of a left ankle clean-up procedure.

Tillie (6-10, 220) has appeared in 40 games (one start) in his first two seasons with the Grizzlies and has averaged 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 11.5 minutes. The 23-year-old also has started two games for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle and has averaged 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29.6 minutes.

Merrill (6-4, 205) appeared in six games for Memphis this season and averaged 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.7 minutes. Selected with the 60th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Utah State University, Merrill holds NBA career averages of 3.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 8.1 minutes in 36 games (two starts) for the Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks.