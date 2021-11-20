Grizzlies ease vaccination, COVID testing requirements for fans

The team said the change in policy will be re-evaluated in January, with updates provided accordingly.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting with the next home game on Nov. 24 against Toronto, Grizzlies fans will no longer be asked to provide either a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination.

In a release sent on Saturday, the team said the change in policy will be re-evaluated on Jan. 7, 2022, with updates provided accordingly.

Fans seated within 15 feet of the court at Grizzlies games will need to follow additional NBA guidelines previously in place.

Masks are highly encouraged, but not required for all fans in attendance. Working staff for all FedExForum events, including Grizzlies games, will continue to wear masks for the foreseeable future.

The policy will also be in place for Tigers games starting on Dec. 10 against Murray State.

