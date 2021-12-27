x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Grizzlies sign Xavier Sneed to 10-day contract

This follows the team signing guards Tyrell Terry and Shaq Buchanan to 10-day contracts on Saturday.
Credit: AP
Kansas State's Xavier Sneed shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed forward Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract under the NBA's COVID-related hardship exception.

Per team policy, terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

This follows the team signing guards Tyrell Terry and Shaq Buchanan to 10-day contracts on Saturday. 

Sneed (6-5, 215) has appeared in 27 games (24 starts) in his first two seasons with the NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm after a four-year collegiate career at Kansas State University. 

Unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 24-year-old has played in 14 games for the Swarm this season and has averaged 10  points, 4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.86 steals in 26.3 minutes while shooting 50.5% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.

Related Articles

In Other News

Join ABC24's Chelsea Chandler and Eryn Rogers at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Parade