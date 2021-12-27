Grizzlies sign Xavier Sneed to 10-day contract

This follows the team signing guards Tyrell Terry and Shaq Buchanan to 10-day contracts on Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed forward Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract under the NBA's COVID-related hardship exception.

Per team policy, terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

This follows the team signing guards Tyrell Terry and Shaq Buchanan to 10-day contracts on Saturday.

Sneed (6-5, 215) has appeared in 27 games (24 starts) in his first two seasons with the NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm after a four-year collegiate career at Kansas State University.

Unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 24-year-old has played in 14 games for the Swarm this season and has averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.86 steals in 26.3 minutes while shooting 50.5% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.