Tuesday's Memphis-Alabama State men's basketball game called off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday's Memphis Tiger men's basketball game against Alabama State won't be played because of COVID-19 issues within the Memphis program.

The university also announced that Monday's Penny Hardaway Radio Show at Brookhaven Pub & Grill has been canceled.

According to a release from University of Memphis Athletics, the university will announce additional details about Memphis' upcoming schedule at a later date.

The ticket office will coordinate with season and single-game ticket holders.

The next scheduled game for the Tigers is on December 29 at 7 p.m. at Tulane.