Tigers host Pro Day ahead of NFL Draft

Eleven former Tigers showcased their skills on the field in front of scouts from all 32 teams in the NFL.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NFL Draft is just a little over a month away and all 32 teams had scouts in Memphis watching 11 former Tigers put their final bid in for their professional careers on Pro Day.

“Nervous, excited, anxious, but I’m blessed,” said Jacobi Francis.

“I just thank you, God, just thank you. I walked in and I knew it was done. I knew he was with me, and I knew to just relax and have fun. Everything is taken care of,” said JJ Russell.

Months of training and transforming led up to Thursday's Pro Day, as Tigers waited to be evaluated by scouts that can change their lives in a matter of months.

“You know the one thing they're going to talk about is the 40,” said Calvin Austin III.

After ranking in the top three during the NFL Combine with a 4.32, the former walk-on, Austin III, has already proven himself.

His Combine performance now has him as a possible first round draft pick.

Some analysts at ESPN predict Kansas City, who has two first round picks, to make that call since recently trading wideout Tyreek Hill.

“As of recent, I’ve had some contact with them, hopefully in the next few weeks or so it will pick up. We’ll see,” Austin added.

Memphis defensive back Jacobi Francis also grabbed the attention of scouts, posting a 4.48.

Thanks to all the teams for coming out to the @MemphisFB Pro Day today.



Great performances from all our guys. 💪



Next up, the @NFLDraft.#GTG | #MadeInMemphis pic.twitter.com/tAzF4ipcqO — Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) March 24, 2022

“The biggest one was showcasing my 40 a lot of them were impressed with my times and a lot of them were already pleased with my film," said Francis.

As for tight end Sean Dykes, most of his time was spent preparing his body for a new role on the next level.

Dykes said scouts don’t see him as a true tight end or receiver, but a hybrid between the two.

“They wanted to see me showcase all my skillsets all around the field. Line up everywhere,” said Dykes.

The NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 28, and all 11 Tigers fought to keep their football dreams alive.