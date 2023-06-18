Memphis Baseball hires former Southeastern Lousiana head coach Matt Riser

Coach Riser is now the 18th head coach in program history and comes to the 901 with a 320-224 record.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers Baseball has a new leader taking the reigns.

Sunday, the University of Memphis Athletic Department announced it had hired former Southeastern Lousiana head coach, Matt Riser. Riser is the 18th head coach in Tiger baseball history.

This move comes after former Memphis Baseball head coach, Kerrick Jackson, left Memphis after one season to become head coach at Mizzou. Jackson led the team to a 29-28 record, the best record the team had seen since the 2017 season.

Riser coached at Southeastern Louisiana for 10 seasons. Riser led the Lions to 320 wins and 224 losses, making him second in program history for all-time wins. He also guided the team to four NCAA Tournament appearances and three Southland Conference titles.

“My family and I are extremely grateful for this opportunity to be a part of the Memphis community and program,” Riser said. “Memphis has embraced the identity of a city that reflects grit and grind. We will strive as a program every day to embrace that same identity in our pursuit to bring championships back to Memphis baseball. Go Tigers Go!”

In 2022, Riser and the Lions touted a couple of top-3 wins, beating the No. 3-ranked Arkansas and No.1 ranked Ole Miss, who would go on to win the College World Series. His team would go on that season to win the Southland Conference Tournament and make NCAA postseason play.

Prior to his head coaching job, Riser was SLU's primary hitting coach, third base coach and recruiting coordinator. Under Riser’s guidance, the Lion offense produced the 2012 Southland Conference Player and Hitter of the Year, Brock Hebert.