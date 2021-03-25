Memphis Tigers basketball assistant Tony Madlock named head coach at South Carolina State

The UofM alum was Penny Hardaway's first hire at Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis basketball assistant Tony Madlock is the new head coach at South Carolina State, the Bulldogs announced Thursday.

"I am excited to join the Bulldog family. I am looking forward to getting on campus and beginning a new era in Bulldog Basketball," Madlock said in the news release.

The 51-year-old has been with the Tigers for the last three seasons, coming on in Penny Hardaway's first week on the job. Madlock joined Hardaway, his teammate in then-Memphis State's run to the Elite Eight, after serving as interim head coach at Ole Miss in 2018.

Penny Hardaway posted this almost exactly three years ago in his first week on the job.



Tony Madlock has been w/ him since Day 1 at Memphis. A major shift in the program, w/ @SCStateAthletic announcing he is their new head coach. Best of luck to him with the Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/MPltiF9BXW — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) March 25, 2021

"During this process we were able to look at a number of potential candidates," South Carolina State athletic director Stacy L. Danley said. "Tony Madlock, who I have had the opportunity to know and evaluate as a person and coach for over 10 years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, amazing pedigree, incredible understanding of what it takes to win, and experience as the architect of several national ranked recruiting classes. He is a teacher, evaluator, recruiter and first class coach. He is the kind of coach that I would want my son to play for."