Memphis men's basketball ranked 12th in AP Preseason Top 25 poll

It's the highest preseason ranking since the Tigers were No. 11 in the first poll of 2011-12.
Credit: AP
Memphis Tigers Precious Achiuwa (55), Lester Quinones (11) and Lance Thomas (15) celebrate after a win against Houston in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers have checked in at No. 12 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll, the highest ranking since being No. 11 in the first poll of 2011-12.

A season ago, Memphis was receiving votes in the preseason poll. In the 2019-20 preseason rankings, the Tigers were No. 14.

Gonzaga earned the top spot of the preseason, with the rest of the top-five rounded out by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova, and Texas.

You can view the full poll below or by clicking here:

The Tigers will host LeMoyne-Owen on Sunday at 4 p.m. and Lane College on Sunday, October 31, at 1 p.m. in exhibition games. 

