Memphis men's basketball ranked 12th in AP Preseason Top 25 poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers have checked in at No. 12 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll, the highest ranking since being No. 11 in the first poll of 2011-12.

A season ago, Memphis was receiving votes in the preseason poll. In the 2019-20 preseason rankings, the Tigers were No. 14.

Gonzaga earned the top spot of the preseason, with the rest of the top-five rounded out by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova, and Texas.

