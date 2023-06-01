Tigers add Chris White to coaching staff

White will serve as special teams coordinator.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ryan Silverfield added another coach to his staff Friday.

The Tigers named Chris White as special teams coordinator. White served in the same role for the last two season at the University of Buffalo.

Prior to Buffalo, White was an analyst at Michigan. He's coached at every level of football, including in the Big 10, ACC and the NFL.

"We are thrilled to hire Chris White as our special teams coordinator," Silverfield said. "He will be a tremendous asset to our program with his experience at every level including the NFL. Coach White knows how to build relationships and will allow Memphis to once again be recognized nationally for our special teams."

White replaces Charles Bankins as the lead special teams coach. Memphis ranked 121st in kickoff return defense and 122nd in punt return defense in 2022.