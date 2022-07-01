Memphis to go for third-straight win against Cincinnati on Sunday

Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and you can catch the game on ABC24.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers will go for a third-straight win on Sunday at FedExForum against longtime rival Cincinnati.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and you can catch the game on ABC24.

According to a release, Sunday’s game is a Blue Out, with fans encouraged to wear blue while the Tigers are wearing blue Memphis State uniforms. Additionally, Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act will be performing at the game.

Memphis is fresh off wins at Wichita State and against Tulsa, and improving to 3-1 in American Athletic Conference play would keep the Tigers in the upper ranks in the league standings early in the conference season.

After allowing 85 points in a loss at Tulane on Dec. 29, the Tiger defense has rebounded in the past two wins. Memphis held Wichita State and Tulsa to just 33.9 percent shooting (39-115) and a 26.2 percent mark from 3-point range (16-61). On the offensive end, the Tigers have been near 50.0 percent from the floor in the two victories (.496; 57-115).

Cincinnati enters the game with an 11-4 record and a 1-1 mark in AAC action with a win over SMU and a loss to Tulane. The Bearcats are coached by first-year coach Wes Miller, who went 185-135 with four conference championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances in 10 seasons at UNC Greensboro from 2011-21. On the floor, Cincinnati is led by David DeJulius' 12.8 points per game and Jeremiah Davenport's 12.5 per contest.