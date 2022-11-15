Memphis Tigers comeback falls short at Saint Louis, 90-84

Tigers nearly erased a late 15-point deficit, but fall in road battle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the most experienced teams in college basketball fought to the bitter end, but Saint Louis emerged victorious over Memphis, 90-84.

The Billikens owned an 84-70 lead with 3:56 left to play. The Tigers answered with a 14-2 run, capped by a Kendric Davis runner to make it a two-point game. Over the remaining 42 seconds, Saint Louis hit 4-of-6 free throws while Memphis missed their final three shots, sealing the Tigers first loss of the season.

DeAndre Williams led Memphis with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. Kendric Davis tallied 18 points and four assists.