Memphis Tigers expected to face Hawai'i in the EasyPost Hawai'i bowl

At 6-6 on the season the Memphis Tigers are set to finish the season out in Hawai'i on Christmas Eve.
Memphis defensive back Quindell Johnson reacts after Houston place kicker Dalton Witherspoon missed a field goal attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After an adverse season, the Memphis Tigers are bowling in Hawai’i.

The Tigers started the season hot going 3-0 including their win against SEC opponent Mississippi State.

However, it was a loss to C-USA opponent UTSA, who spent some time ranked in the top 25 this season, that started a 3-week losing streak for the Tigers.

Memphis went on to bounce back with a nice home win over Navy before trading off wins and losses for the next four games, causing bowl eligibility to rest on the fate of the final game of the season against Tulane.

The Tigers made sure they would see a bowl game for the eighth consecutive year.

Now, they are headed to Hawai’i for the EasyPost Hawai’i bowl expected to play against the Rainbow Warriors of the University of Hawai’i. 

The game is scheduled against the 6-7 Mountain West opponent on Christmas Eve airing on ESPN.

Sitting at 6-6 a win would continue Memphis’ streak of finishing above .500 that dates back to 2014.

