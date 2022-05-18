Memphis Tigers Football announces date, times for five 2022 games

The Tigers will host two mid-week night games on ESPN networks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five games for the upcoming 2022 Memphis Football season were announced by the American Athletic Conference, Thursday.

The Tigers open the season against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The game will be on ESPNU.

The Tigers stay on the road week two and open AAC conference play against Navy Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

The home opener in Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium will be against Arkansas State, Sept. 17 at 6:00 p.m. That game will air on ESPN+ and will be the first of four straight home games.