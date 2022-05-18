x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Memphis Tigers Football announces date, times for five 2022 games

The Tigers will host two mid-week night games on ESPN networks.
Credit: AP
Memphis defensive back Quindell Johnson reacts after Houston place kicker Dalton Witherspoon missed a field goal attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five games for the upcoming 2022 Memphis Football season were announced by the American Athletic Conference, Thursday.

The Tigers open the season against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The game will be on ESPNU.

The Tigers stay on the road week two and open AAC conference play against Navy Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. 

The home opener in Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium will be against  Arkansas State, Sept. 17 at 6:00 p.m. That game will air on ESPN+ and will be the first of four straight home games.

Memphis will also host two weekday games in 2022. The Tigers welcome Houston to Memphis on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on ESP2 and Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6:30p.m. on ESPN. 

RELATED: Date, time announced for 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl game

RELATED: Memphis Fire Department shows its Tiger Pride with new truck

RELATED: University of Memphis announces renovation of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

More Videos

In Other News

Locked On Sports Today: May 18, 2022