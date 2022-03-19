Tigers' season ends with heartbreaking loss to Gonzaga

The Tigers' loss came after leading Gonzaga by 10 points at the half.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Memphis Tigers' season ended Saturday night after a hard-fought matchup against 1-seed Gonzaga. The final score: Gonzaga 82, Memphis 78.

That should at least surprise some odds makers who predicted the Tigers to lose by over 10 points, but it's little comfort to Tigers fans that hoped Penny Hardaway's team of all-star recruits could make a deeper tournament run.

That was easier said than done against Gonzaga.

After a dominant performance in the first half, leading Gonzaga by as much 11 points, Memphis continued their streak of losing steam in the second half. Gonzaga was carried by Drew Timmie's 25 points, most of those in the first ten minutes of the second half.