Tigers prep for EasyPost Bowl against Hawai'i

Tigers prep to take on the Rainbow Warriors in hopes of making program history.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After about a week in paradise, the Tigers trip to Hawai’i is all business here on out, the Tigers have the chance to be the first team in program history to win back-to-back bowl games.

Memphis secured their 8th consecutive bowl game taking on Hawai'i at Hawai'i far away from a home crowd.

Both teams Memphis, 6-6, and the Rainbow Warriors 6-7 are both fighting to defend a streak of winning seasons.

“We understand that there are still some disadvantages us having to come over here and get adjusted to the time and the weather,” said head coach Ryan Silverfield.

Including an offense without wide receiver Calvin Austin III who opted out of the trip to Hawai'i, pushing Eddie Lewis to step in.

However, this is nothing new to Lewis he’s been here before, recently, averaging 16 yards a catch with three catches and 50 total yards against Tulane.

“We saw Eddie Lewis step up the season when Calvin got hurt, guys like Javon Ivory and Sean Dykes are going to be a threat for us,” said Ryan Silverfield.

There are some somewhat rivalry ties on both sides as well,

Head coach Ryan Silverfield will be coaching against his mentor in Todd Graham, and freshman QB Seth Henigan will face another young QB he’s played against before, Brayden Schager, who Henigan defeated in the Texas high school playoff quarterfinals.

But with Memphis’ former defensive coordinator Mike McIntrye, now head coach of FIU, also not making the trip the defense has some challenges of their own.

“We’ve been with coach Clark the whole season. We know that he’s a good coach. We know that he knows what he’s doing. We just trust him to call the right plays putting us in position to make plays,” said John Tate.

One other concern, the rise in COVID cases.

A few Hawai’i players have been placed in quarantine ahead of the EasyPost bowl game.

But head coach Ryan Silverfield says he’s just focused on sending their seniors off on a win and back home in time to spend Christmas with their families, healthy.

“The guys that have been around, I call them the “ride or die” crew those guys have been here six years with me. We’ve been through it all so we want to finish the right way on top of being able to do something in program history,” said Silverfield.