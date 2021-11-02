Memphis Tigers men's basketball pauses activities due to positive COVID-19 cases, postpones Thursday's game versus Cincinnati

University cites positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis men's basketball is pausing another game due to COVID-19, only this time it is due to an outbreak within the Tigers program.

Their next contest against Cincinnati will not be played Thursday. The University announced the team is pausing all basketball activities due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing.

“While we’re disappointed to not be playing, we are absolutely committed to ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved," Penny Hardaway said in the release. "We look forward to getting back into action when it is determined to be safe.”

Memphis is scheduled to play one of their biggest games of the season, Sunday at Houston, which is unlikely to be played. The Commercial Appeal reports that there is still a slim chance the matchup goes on as scheduled, depending on the team's test results in the coming days.

The U of M also had three straight conference games postponed from late December to mid January; all due to the opposing team having COVID-19 issues.

The Tigers were healthy during that 19-day stretch but did not play any additional games.

"I'd love to get another game in, and our minds are on that," Hardaway said Jan. 7 in the wake of the Central Florida postponement. "We just have to wait on our conference to let us know."