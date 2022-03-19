Memphis Tigers vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs: NCAA Tournament preview, where to watch, betting line, prediction

Tigers look to pull off the upset and reach first Sweet 16 since 2009

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fresh off their first NCAA Tournament win since 2014, the Memphis Tigers turn their attention to the nation's top overall seed in the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

With a win, the Tigers would advance to their first Sweet 16 berth since 2009, John Calipari's final season as head coach.

To accomplish that, Memphis will need to pull off its first win over the nation's No. 1 team. They are 0-9 in program history against No. 1 teams. The last top-ranked team Memphis faced was Kansas, on Nov. 17, 2009. They lost 57-55 in the Hall of Fame Showcase in St. Louis, Mo.

Where To Watch :

No. 9 seed Memphis and No. 1 seed Gonzaga tip off at 8:40 p.m. Central Time at The Moda Center in Portland, OR. The game will be broadcast on TBS.

You can listen to the game on Westwood One radio.

Betting Line:

Spread: Gonzaga -10.5

Over/Under: 154.5

Moneyline: Memphis +500

Previewing The Matchup:

The Tigers will have their work cut out for them taking on the top-ranked Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are coming off a 93-72 win over Georgia State in the 1-16 game.

The Zags sport two AP All-America Second Team bigs in Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren.

Timme just posted a 32-point effort in Thursday's victory in the Round of 64. The 6-foot-10 junior leads the nation's top-scoring offense (88.0 PPG), averaging 18.0 points per game.

Holmgren is widely projected to be the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The seven-footer averages nearly a double-double per game, and boasts the ability to score with impressive efficiency. Holmgren shoots 73.3% on two-pointers and 40.4% from beyond the arc.

The duo will be by far the toughest challenge yet for Jalen Duren and DeAndre Williams up front. Being physically disruptive to Timme and Holmgren while avoiding foul trouble will be essential for Memphis.

But the Zags star power continues beyond the frontcourt. Their point guard, Andrew Nembhard, was a five-star recruit out of high school. The 6-foot-5 senior averages 11.6 points and 5.9 assists per game. He makes this Zags offense go, while protecting the ball as effectively as anyone in the country (3.26 AST/TO ratio). The Tigers are No. 23 in the country in steals per game. They will need their primary pick-pocketing skills against the Zags.

Score Prediction:

Gonzaga has lost just six games over the last three seasons. The Tigers have played like one of the nation's best teams over the last two months, now they will need to play a perfect game in order to have a chance.

If they are able to get deflections, avoid foul trouble, limit Gonzaga's second-chance opportunities and find effective scoring both in the paint and on the perimeter, Memphis can pull it off.