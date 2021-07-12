Memphis' top high school talent prepares for AutoZone Liberty Bowl All-Star Game

After a year away, the 19th annual event returns Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CW30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one week, rivalries are put aside.

James Thomas, the head coach at Houston, works with Germantown's linemen.

Brian Stewart, the head coach at Briarcrest, runs a practice at Christian Brothers.

They all come together to show off the best of Memphis football.

"It is the highlight of the year," Stewart said.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game is back. After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the top talents in the Memphis area go head-to-head as members of Team Blue and Team Red.

"It means a whole lot to have this game back," said Quintin Jones, head coach of Kingsbury High School, and the Red Team. "It's a great opportunity to just represent the greatness of Memphis high school football. There's a lot of great talent in this city."

"A lot of kids didn't get the chance to play this game last year," Germantown senior Marcus James said. "So I'm grateful for it."

Saturday's All-Star Game will be the last these seniors play in their home town. For some, it is also an important chance to showcase what they can do.

"Some of these kids are going to have an opportunity to play at the next level because of these moments," Stewart said. "And, it's a lot of fun."

College offers are made based on this game. NFL players like Anthony Miller and Dontari Poe once donned red or blue. Seniors like Lausanne's Craig Cunningham, who ran up over 1500 yards and scored 22 touchdowns this season, are hoping they're next.

"I feel like I'm a late bloomer," Cunningham said. "I look at a lot of those stories and I think that could be me."

"It's going to help a lot of us, including me," James said. "It's going to help because a lot of coaches are ready to see me play again."

To best exemplify the esteem in which this game is held, is to look at Cameron Miller. He is already committed to Tennessee. He doesn't have to play; he wants to.

"I'm a competitor," Miller said. "I just want to go out and play football. Just one more time, just to have fun in the city and play. I think that's my why for playing in the all-star game."