Memphis uses 15-0 run, defense to turn back Stanford 56-48

Alex Lomax scored seven of his 12 points in a game-changing surge and Memphis used its defense to stymie Stanford 56-48 in the fifth-place game.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Alex Lomax scored seven of his 12 points in a game-changing surge and Memphis used its defense to stymie Stanford 56-48 in the fifth-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday.

Maxime Raynaud and Harrison Ingram hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Stanford up 14-9 midway through the first half. After a three-minute drought overall — and five minutes for Memphis — Lomax scored a layup and the Tigers took charge.

It was a 15-0 run with Lomax adding another layup as well as the ending three-point play that made it 24-14 with 1:16 to go. Stanford missed 11 shots before Jarvis Moss hit a 3-pointer to end an 8 1/2-minute dry spell.

Moss hit another 3 just before the buzzer to pull the Cardinal within 25-20 but for the half Stanford was 4 of 19 behind the arc and shot 22% overall.

Kendric Davis scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Tigers, who never allowed Stanford to get closer than four on three separate occasions. The last came on a Spencer Jones 3-pointer that made it 50-46 but Deandre Williams powered inside for a layup and scored on a fast break, both following Cardinal misses, for a 54-46 lead in the last minute.

Williams had 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal for the Tigers (4-2).

Jones and Ingram both had 10 points for the Cardinal (3-4).

UP NEXT

Stanford heads home to open Pac-12 play against No. 19 UCLA on Thursday.

Memphis is home against North Alabama on Wednesday.

