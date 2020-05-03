“Memphis vs Errrbody” mentality regarding James Wiseman may come back to bite the Tigers

Memphis’ infractions case will be resolved through Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In Wednesday’s Ransom Note: a different perspective. Love him or hate him, national sports columnist Pat Forde shared his take on the Memphis Tigers’ dilemma with his legions of followers today. It’s a take Tigers fans probably won't like: that the University of Memphis made a huge mistake by deciding not to bench star freshman James Wiseman when he was declared “likely ineligible.”

Forde writes, "It must have been an intoxicating rush for Memphis administrators to wave middle fingers in the general direction of the NCAA. It must have been a giddy feeling when the fans backed the posturing and ignored the consequences.” He adds, “Rebellion can be a hell of a drug."

But because of that choice, Forde says now comes the sober aftermath. "The Tigers have become a crash-test dummy for the NCAA’s newly-created 'off ramp.'”

He goes on, criticizing administrators for all their bravado and picking a fight they could never win. Time will tell if he's right.