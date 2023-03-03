Memphis women's basketball is making history, thanks in part to a hometown star

Madison Griggs, a Houston High School alum, is resetting the record books for Tigers women's basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Madison Griggs took a shot on Memphis, and it paid off big time.

"I never had anything planned specifically," the Tigers senior guard said of her four-year Tigers career. "I just came in here with great intentions of doing my best, and this is the outcome of it."

Griggs is the program's all-time leader in three-pointers and recently scored her 1,000th point, all before hitting a buzzer beater three to seal a crucial overtime win for the Tigers at SMU last Sunday.

She helped lead Memphis to its winningest season in over a decade, and capture the No. 2 seed in next week's American Athletic Conference Tournament, the program's highest seed in their history in the league.

"When you see her working ethic and how often she's in the gym and she's shooting, it just reminds you of what can be done if you just get in and put in the effort," said head coach Katrina Merriweather.

Griggs, a Houston High School alum, chose to stay and play for her hometown team.

"I just trusted myself that I could play anywhere or for anybody. So why not stay here and give it a chance? I love Memphis and I love the people here," said Griggs, who was recruited by Melissa McFerrin, who retired in February of 2021.

Griggs remained committed to the Tigers through the coaching change, a rarity in the transfer portal era.

"I thought of it as like, it would be the same if I did change and go to a new school, it would be a new coach anyway, so I might as well stay here and try to experience what she has to come for us," she said.

"Maddie was so committed to the city, to the program," Merriweather said. "I could leave and she would still stay here. She loves Memphis. "

The Tigers finished 19-9 in the regular season, their winningest year since 2011-12. In Year 2 at the helm, Merriweather says the key to finishing out the year strong is to not get complacent.

"I want to celebrate all the good stuff," Merriweather said. "But I want them to understand that there is more and nothing is guaranteed."

The Tigers play the winner of UCF-Tulsa in the AAC Tournament Quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Just three wins separate Memphis from their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1998, and nothing would mean more to the local kid than to lead her Tigers back to the Big Dance.