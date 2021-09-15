Memphis women's soccer heads into conference slate with lofty expectations

The Tigers host Temple in their conference opener, Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis women's soccer is no strange to success.

"This is not a fluke, this is who we are," head coach Brooks Monaghan said. "This is the expectation we hold the program to, and we're proud of it."

The Tigers have been ranked as high as No. 15 in the country this season... While they boast three straight NCAA Tournament appearances--and nine consecutive berths since 2007--they won't be satisfied with just making the dance.

"I want to win an NCAA game with my family," said super senior keeper Elizabeth Moberg, who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19. "That's my goal this year, is to win at least one NCAA game. And I think we can do it."

To prepare them for that challenge, Monaghan scheduled a brutal non-conference slate despite graduating two of last year's top scorers.

"I mean why not?" He asked. "To be the best, you have to beat the best."

After wins over Indiana, Alabama, Kansas and Iowa State, the Tigers take a 6-1-1 record into Thursday's league opener against Temple.

"Those are the ones that are fun, you want to challenge yourself. You want to play against the best, the kids want to play against the best, and they've proven they can play with the best."

Prior to last week's loss to Drake, Moberg had surrendered just two goals all season. She's on the brink of an all-time program record.

"I want the shutout record," she said. "I'm two to tie, three away. That's kind of what's driving me this season."

What stopping her?

"Nothing. I'm getting it. I'm determined."

Determined to accomplish her personal goals, and to continue to elevate one of the city's most accomplished teams.