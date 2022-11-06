Memphis Women's Soccer wins AAC championship

The Tigers earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament

Memphis Women's Soccer defended their American Athletic Conference Championship on Sunday. The Tigers defeated Tulsa 1-0 in overtime to capture their second straight AAC title and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Memphis moves to 9-5-5 on the season.

The first half of the game was tight and well defended, just six combined shots in the first half. The second half saw Memphis win the shots battle 12 to 1, but it was still scoreless at the end of regulation time.

In the overtime period Shae Taylor was able to chip in a goal off an assist from Momo Nakao in the 99' minute. The Tigers would fend off shots from SMU to force a second overtime and picked up the 1-0 victory.