Midsouth football standouts sign letter of intent on National Signing Day

Midsouth football standouts make sign the dotted line to officially decide where they will further their college career.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Germantown athletes waited to sign letters of intent, Coach Harmon shared some wise words with the supporting audience.

"Most of the time, I'm busy during this time but I said I need to make time to see because I saw how these young men worked during the year that football was taken away from them, each one of them has given such a tremendous sacrifice," said Harmon.

Including their peace of mind.

"A lot of people don't understand the stress and the mental aspect of the recruiting process but it can be a stressful process," said Whitehaven senior Arendale Robinson Jr.

This year went on record as one of the most challenging recruiting years for the class of 2022.

In addition to losing an entire season to covid-19, college coaches turned heavily to the transfer portal.

"Going to different camps and seeing that I'm out working this guy and I'm beating this guy but they're still looking at the bigger guys," said Eddie Chalmers.

Despite this, football stand-outs across the midsouth signed their letters of intent.

Nine signees from ECS, 18 from Whitehaven High, 13 from Collierville High, four from Lausanne, and seven from Germantown all made it official.

"I'm going in, I'm not the most highly recruited prospect but I'm ready to show what I can do," said Tennessee signee Ben Bolton.

Much like senior defensive back Rayquan Williams.

Williams entered his senior year with zero college offers, but sat waiting at the signing table today with 11 options choosing to be a preferred walk-on for the University of Oregon.

Germantown defensive back Rayquan Williams decided to choose football over basketball in the 11th grade. Never expected to be playing at his dream school but hours before making a decision, Oregon called to offer him a spot on the team. Today he accepted. More an @ABC24Memphis. pic.twitter.com/2welEpoV0q — Erin Wilson (@ewilsontv) February 2, 2022

"In high school, people were telling me I shouldn't do it, just stay with basketball so to be in this position now doesn't do anything but make me want to work harder and continue to prove people wrong," said Williams.

Quincy Briggs who purposely passed on power five schools signed to go the Ivy League route with Yale.

"Coming up hard in a hard situation, you don't have to turn to the streets. You can be smart, it's cool to be the kid with the grades and it's okay to go to ivy league and I just wanted to be an example for all those kids you know," said Briggs.

Jaylen Greenwood missed nearly his entire senior year after a severe ankle sprain in his first game.

However, in his time at Evangelical Christian School, Greenwood finished his junior season with nearly 2000 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging 400 yards and scoring 5 touchdowns in one game alone.

His junior year performance retained the interest of his hometown, Greenwood signing today to become a Tiger for the University of Memphis.