"All systems are go" for AAC fall football season, commissioner Mike Aresco tells Local 24

On the topic of this week's sports shutdown following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back, Aresco said his conference would supportive of any peaceful demonstration that The American's players feel is appropriate.

"Yes, we would be very supportive. We have been very sensitive to these issues, and we want to be very supportive," Aresco said, citing the formation of the AAC's new Racial Equality Action Group." We don't know what's going to happen, we're monitoring it, but if our student-athletes feel they need to do various things to show their support for racial equality and for other causes, then we'll be supportive."