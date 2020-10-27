'There is no way I could leave in the middle of the season:' Memphis DC Mike MacIntyre on turning down Austin Peay head coaching job

MacIntyre addressed Brett McMurphy of Stadium's report at Tuesday's post-practice news conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tigers football will have defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre with them for Saturday's marquee matchup at No. 7 Cincinnati, and for the rest of the season.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported that MacIntyre was offered the head coaching job at Austin Peay, but turned it down to remain at Memphis. MacIntyre addressed the news at Tuesday's post practice news conference.

"I just decided I wanted to stay here at Memphis," he said. "There was no way I could leave in the middle of a season, by any stretch of the imagination."

Memphis DC MIke MacIntyre was offered Austin Peay head coaching job, but has decided to remain w/Tigers, sources told @Stadium. MacIntyre previously was head coach at Colorado & San Jose State — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 27, 2020

Coaching turnover is nothing new to the Tigers. In fact, Ryan Silverfield was the only assistant to stay at Memphis for Mike Norvell's entire four-year tenure.

"Every year I was looking around the office and it was like that old Will Smith GIF where he is looking around the empty room," the Tigers head coach said with a laugh.

A coordinator turning down a head coaching position to stay at Memphis is a testament to how far this program has come, says Silverfield.

"It speaks so highly about what we're able to do here, that people want our coaches," he said. "Look, this is not going to be the first of our coaches getting called about jobs. That's a good thing. But when they decide to stay, it just warms your heart."

MacIntyre has previous head coaching stops at Colorado and San Jose State. He was the defensive coordinator for Matt Luke's Ole Miss squad in 2019.