Mike Miller talks work as an NBA agent, Lester Quinones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Miller has gone through the NBA draft process before, but now he's tackling it from a different side.

Miller made the move to become an NBA agent this year, working as president for LIFT Sports Management.

Miller, who also coached for for two years as an assistant under Penny Hardaway and as a head coach for Houston High School, is now representing several high-profile NBA draft prospects.

Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore Jr. of Duke, J.D. Davidson of Alabama and Kellan Grady of Kentucky are all under LIFT.

Monday, Miller was golfing as part of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic. He told media he anticipates a busy few weeks leading up to the NBA draft at the end of the month.

"It's going to be exciting. Obviously a lot of unknowns still. You've got two, three weeks of a lot of moving and shaking that's going to be going on," Miller said. "My biggest thing for these guys is just to train properly, be ready for all their workouts, put their best foot forward when they workout with teams and let the chips fall where they may."

As a Tigers basketball assistant, Miller was a big part of the recruiting front that brought in Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones. Quinones opted to keep his name in the NBA Draft after there was speculation he may return to college basketball.

Quinones is projected to be a second-round pick at best and has worked out with several teams including the L.A. Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Miller thinks Quinones can bring a number of positive attributes to a team beyond his lights-out shooting.

"Lester brings a lot of intangibles. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out with him. Obviously, he's going to be dedicated to it. He knows he has a journey ahead of him. We'll see how it plays out. I'm excited to see where he goes," Miller said.