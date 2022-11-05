Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor commit to Memphis basketball

During unofficial visits to Memphis, the pair of teammates become the third and fourth Tiger commits in the 2023 class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two days before the start of the 2022-2023 season, Penny Hardaway added two strong recruits to his 2023 class. During an unofficial visit to the University of Memphis, 2023 guards Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both commit to the Tigers, per their Instagram pages.

Williams, a five-star recruit, is the number six combo guard and 22nd overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports Composite. Taylor is a four star small forward and the 63rd overall player nationally, according to 247 Sports Composite.

The pair are teammates from San Ysidro High School in California. They become the third and four recruits in the 2023 recruiting class for Penny Hardaway, joining four-star Carl Cherenfant and three-star Ryan Forrest. Hardaway has already put together two No.1 overall recruiting classes.