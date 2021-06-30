Miss. State "diamond dawgs" push to make school history

With just one more game to play to determine the 2021 College World Series Champion, Mississippi State hopes to bring first ever national title back home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi State University has never won a national title in any sport, ever. Wednesday night, the baseball team could change that.

“It’s very rewarding, to me, to see these guys get this attention on the national stage in Omaha because it’s been good for our state,” said Carson.

Mark Carson coached Parker Stinnett, Tanner Leggett, and Brayland Skinner on the junior college level at Northwest Community College.

Leggett and Brayland combined in a walk-off against Texas and put the Bulldogs in a position to bring a trophy to Starkville.

"In the biggest games of the season, those two guys are the guys that did it,” said Coach Carson.

After competing in the college world series for the last three years, this is the farthest the bulldogs have made it.

“I’ve just about bitten all my fingernails off, I told someone the other day I feel like I’m coaching it and I’m playing it because it’s been so nerve-wracking,” said Carson.

Now, just one step away from making their dreams come true, Carson wants his former players to remember...

“You’ve played this game a million times in your head and now you get to play it for real,” said Carson.