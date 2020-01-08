Reports: Cards-Brewers Saturday game postponed after additional staff test positive for COVID-19

Three Cardinals staff members and one additional player have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports

MILWAUKEE — The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed due to additional coronavirus cases, according to multiple reports.

Jon Heyman, an insider at MLB Network, reported the postponement on Twitter, saying “multiple Cardinals personnel” tested positive for the coronavirus. He later reported three staff members tested positive and one additional player tested positive – bringing the total to three.

Another MLB insider and ESPN reporter, Jeff Passan, cited sources in reporting the postponement.

Count is 1 more Cardinals player positive and 3 staff members. Now they have 3 total players positive. @Ken_Rosenthal and @ByRobertMurray we’re on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2020

Amid the new St. Louis positive tests for COVID-19, today’s Cardinals-Brewers game has been postponed, a source tells ESPN, confirming the @JonHeyman report. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2020

Friday’s game was also postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive for the virus. That game was rescheduled to 1:10 p.m. Sunday as part of a traditional doubleheader.

Mark Saxon, MLB writer for the Athletic, cited sources in reporting that MLB hasn't made a decision on if Sunday's doubleheader will be played.

Source tells me most of the #Cardinals positives were staff, not players and that the league hasnt yet determined if Sunday’s doubleheader will be played. https://t.co/SDKWhgGG8n — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) August 1, 2020

Although the Cardinals didn't officially announce the additional cases or the postponement of Saturday's game, the team's schedule has been updated on its website to reflect the postponement.

On Friday, the team released a statement confirming the two cases involving players on the team.

"The St. Louis Cardinals learned late last night that two players have tested positive for COVID-19 in testing that was conducted on Wednesday, July 29, prior to their game against the Twins in Minneapolis," the statement reads.

On Friday, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the entire team was tested and they were isolating in their hotel room while awaiting the results.

Mozeliak said it is unknown how the players contracted the virus and that the team and league are conducting contact tracing to determine who they may have been in contact with.

"We have a lot of balls up in the air," Mozeliak said. "It's obviously creating a lot of anxiety here, and we certainly understand the importance of trying to get back on the field, but we recognize the importance of player and staff safety as well.”