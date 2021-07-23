Cleveland Indians announce 'Guardians' as new name

The Cleveland Indians announced on Friday that 'Guardians' will be their new name.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have a new name. In a video released to social media on Friday, the franchise announced that it will be known as the "Cleveland Guardians" beginning in 2022.

“We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland,” team owner and chairman Paul Dolan said in a statement. “Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. ‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge. It brings to life the pride Clevelanders take in our city and the way we fight together for all who choose to be part of the Cleveland baseball family. While ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and city as we are all Cleveland Guardians.”

In the video, narrated by Tom Hanks and featuring the Black Keys, the team also released its new logos, which will maintain the Indians' red and navy blue color scheme. One logo features a new, stylized 'C', while the other features a 'G' with guardians wings. The team also has new fonts for both a block 'Cleveland' and script 'Guardians," reminiscent of the current wordmarks worn on the team's uniforms.

The Indians' announcement comes nearly one year after the team first announced that it was having discussions regarding the future of its name, which has been considered to be offensive to Native Americans. In December, the Indians officially announced that they would be changing their name, although the team didn't commit to an official timeline to do so.

Over the course of the process of selecting a new name, the organization said that it conducted 140 hours of interviews with fans, community leaders and front office personnel. "Guardians" was long considered one of the favorites to be chosen for the new name, as an homage to the "Guardians of Traffic" that look over Hope Memorial Bridge just outside of Progressive Field.

