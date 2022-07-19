Mid-South native Grayson Saunier selected in 2022 MLB Draft

Saunier was selected 559th overall in the 19th round by the Texas Rangers.

LOS ANGELES — A Mid-South native's dreams of being drafted to Major League Baseball came true Tuesday.

Collierville native Grayson Saunier was selected 559th overall in the 19th round by the Texas Rangers. Saunier was the 159th ranked player in the draft, according to MLB.com

Saunier, a right handed pitcher, played his high school baseball at Collierville High School. The Dragons finished 37-11 this year with an appearance in the TSSAA state baseball tournament.

Saunier is committed to play baseball for defending College World Series champion Ole Miss under Mike Bianco. Saunier has the option to join the Rangers organization or remain in Oxford and play baseball for three years for the Rebels.