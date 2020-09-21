Cleveland Indians can clinch 2020 MLB Playoffs berth on Monday night

The Cleveland Indians can punch their ticket to the 2020 MLB Playoffs on Monday night.

CLEVELAND — After missing out last season, the Cleveland Indians appear poised to make a return to the playoffs in 2020.

And on Monday, they can punch their postseason ticket -- although, they'll need some help to do so.

Entering the final week of the regular season, the Indians find themselves slotted in the No. 7 seed in this year's eight-team American League playoffs. A Cleveland win against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, coupled with a Houston Astros win over the Seattle Mariners would ensure that the Indians couldn't fall any further than eighth-place by the end of the regular season, clinching the franchise's fourth postseason appearance in the past five years.

As opposed to 2016-2018, when the Indians reigned as the American League Central champions, Cleveland's return to the playoffs will likely come as the result of MLB's expanded field for the 2020 postseason. As a part of an agreement made between by the MLB and its players' association in advance of the shortened 60-game regular season that came as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year's postseason will feature a Wild Card round consisting of eight teams in each league playing in best-of-three series' before advancing to a traditional four-team divisional round.

While all games in the best-of-three Wild Card round will be played at the higher seed's home ballpark, the divisional round, league championship round and World Series will each be played at neutral site "bubbles" locations, with the World Series taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.