Mlb

Lowe blasts 9th-inning home run, lifts Rays past Blue Jays

Brandon Lowe homered in his 4th straight game, connecting for a tiebreaking drive off Jordan Romano in the completion of Saturday's suspended game.
Credit: AP
Toronto's Randal Grichuk, left, is tagged out by Tampa Bay's Pete Fairbanks during the sixth inning in the continuation of a suspended baseball game on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to keep up his power surge and lift the Tampa Bay Rays over the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in the completion of a suspended game.

Saturday night’s game was halted in the fourth inning because of rain with the Rays leading 1-0.

The Rays and Blue Jays were to follow Sunday with a seven-inning game, shortened from the regularly scheduled nine innings.

Lowe homered in his fourth straight game, connecting for a tiebreaking drive off Jordan Romano.

    

