Series between Detroit, St. Louis delayed after positive COVID-19 cases

The series was set to take place from Aug. 4-6 at Comerica Park.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that a four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed because of COVID-19 cases.

The Cardinals had 13 members of the organization, seven players and six staff members, test positive for coronavirus in the past week.

The Club has been in quarantine since Thursday and will stay in Milwaukee, being tested daily.

MLB said the tentative plan is for the team to resume its regular schedule on Friday against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis.

Official from MLB : #STLCards have had 13 members of the organization test positive for COVID-19 in the last week, including seven players and six staff members. Team will remain in Milwaukee with series against the Tigers postponed. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) August 3, 2020

