x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mlb

Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer for Dodgers fans in Brooklyn & Los Angeles for 67 years, died. He was 94.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully puts his headset on prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles. Items from the personal collection of the Hall of Fame broadcaster sold at auction for over $2 million after online bidding ended Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94.

Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members.

RELATED: Sandra Scully, wife of Hall of Fame announcer, dies at 76

As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson, on to the 1960s with Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax, into the 1970s with Steve Garvey and Don Sutton, and through the 1980s with Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela. In the 1990s, it was Mike Piazza and Hideo Nomo, followed by Clayton Kershaw, Manny Ramirez and Yasiel Puig in the 21st century.

The Dodgers changed players, managers, executives, owners — and even coasts — but Scully and his soothing, insightful style remained a constant for the fans.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Olive Branch votes in favor of 1% hotel/motel tax increase