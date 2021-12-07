Yadier Molina named to 10th career All Star team, elects not to go

Yadi said taking those four days to rest is the best thing for him and the team

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was named to his 10th career All-Star team, and hours later said he's opting not to go.

Molina was elected on the players' ballot and filled the spot vacated when Posey was put on the injured list Friday, five days after his left thumb was bruised by a foul tip.

However, shortly after the announcement was made the Cards' backstop said he would not be making the trip to Denver, Colorado, for the game, citing his need for rest.

"I'm not going to go to the game because I’ve been dealing with my foot injury for the last two months," Molina said in an interview Saturday. "So, I decided not to go just to give me some rest, some time to rest and come back strong for the second half."

It would have been his first All-Star Game appearance since 2018. The July 13 game also happens to land on his 39th birthday.

"That day's my birthday. I would love to go there and be part of the game on my birthday and do something good for everyone to remember, but like I said, it's something I need to do just to be healthy," Molina said.

He was replaced by Milwaukee catcher Omar Narváez, who will make his first All-Star appearance

Molina is hitting .258 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs in 67 games while also controlling the running game by catching 12 of 30 would-be base stealers.

He's the 12th catcher to be named to at least 10 MLB all-star games. Of the 11 catchers already on the list, eight of them are hall of famers.

Molina would have joined teammates Nolan Arenado and Alex Reyes on the roster.

Arenado was elected to his fourth straight start in the All-Star Game and sixth appearance overall.

In the final vote among NL third basemen, Arenado had 40% of the electorate to beat the Dodgers' Justin Turner, who had 30%, and he also passed Kris Bryant of the Cubs.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 17 home runs, 26 doubles and 56 RBIs by playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at third base.

Reyes has been one of the few bright spots in the Cardinals bullpen this season. He is 20 for 20 in save opportunities and has a 1.52 ERA in 41.1 innings.

The All-Star Game will be held at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday. The Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday night.