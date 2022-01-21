x
Morant scores 38, Grizzlies knock off Jokic, Nuggets 122-118

Morant posted a career-high 23 first half points in the win
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, left, picks up a loose ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, front, pursues as Memphis guard John Konchar follows the play during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Denver. The Grizzlies won 122-118. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DENVER (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame Nikola Jokic’s fourth straight triple-double to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-118. Morant scored on floaters, runners, fadeaways, 3-pointers, an emphatic alley-oop and driving layups while slicing through a variety of Nuggets defenders. He set a career-high with 23 points in the first half and finished 15 of 26 from the field. Two days after his 49-point triple-double in an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Jokic had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. It was his NBA-best 11th triple-double of the season and 68th of his career.

