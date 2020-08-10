Report: More Titans players test positive for COVID-19; Bills-Titans game 'clearly in doubt'

More positive cases of COVID-19 are popping up in the Tennessee Titans organization, according to a report.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More positive cases of COVID-19 are popping up in the Tennessee Titans organization, according to an NFL Network report.

As of Thursday morning, Tom Pelissero, a reporter for the NFL Network, revealed per a source that the Titans have had another player tested positive for COVID-19 and an inconclusive test from the previous day also test positive.

This news comes after the Titans had 22 positive tests in the organization throughout the previous week.

The Titans' team was hopeful they could return to the team facility Wednesday after they had gone two days prior without a positive test. However that has changed with the report of the new cases.

During a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team is aware of the situation and is, "monitoring it as closely as we can from here (Orchard Park)."

There is still no official word from the NFL if the Buffalo Bills game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday will be played accordingly, canceled or, possibly forfeited as there have been reports that is a possibly.

The #Titans have a game on Sunday with the #Bills, but with another positive test today and the facility not yet open, that game being played as scheduled is clearly in doubt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2020

The NFL is evaluating options for the #Titans' game Sunday against the #Bills. Nothing final. But Tennessee's ability to play in 3 days is obviously in doubt. The facility remains closed. https://t.co/P811c3B8q8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2020