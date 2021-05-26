Spotter for Chase Elliott's NASCAR team suspended after assault arrest

Eddie D'Hondt was arrested earlier this month on charges of battery. Hendrick Motorsports announced he was suspended indefinitely from the team.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eddie D'Hondt, the spotter for reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott's No. 9 team for Hendrick Motorsports, has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for his recent arrest for assault on a pregnant woman in Catawba County, North Carolina.

According to Hickory Police Department records, D'Hondt was arrested on May 12 on two charges, battery of an unborn child and assault on a female. Both charges are misdemeanors in North Carolina. He has two court dates scheduled for next month, according to records.

Hendrick Motorsports issued the following statement Wednesday morning after news of D'Hondt's arrest surfaced on social media.

"We became aware of the situation this morning and have immediately and indefinitely suspended Mr. D’Hondt’s role with our company. We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to seek additional information about the alleged incident."

Shortly afterward, NASCAR announced D'Hondt was indefinitely suspended for violating two sections of their rule book, including a failure to notify NASCAR of his charges within 72 hours of being arrested.

According to Section 2.11, "Any NASCAR Member charged with any violation of the law (misdemeanor and/or felony) shall notify NASCAR ... prior to the next scheduled event or within 72 hours of being so charged, whichever is earlier."

D'Hondt has spotted for Elliott's team during two races, at Dover and Circuit of the Americas, since being arrested.