Moussa Cisse cleared for immediate eligibility by NCAA

The 2020 five-star recruit will anchor Tigers frontcourt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis freshman Moussa Cisse has been cleared for immediate eligibility by the NCAA, according to a University spokesperson.

The stamp of approval means the Tigers 2020 five-star recruit will be in action for Wednesday's season opener against Saint Mary's in Sioux Falls, S.D. for the opening round of the Crossover Classic. Cisse comes in with the potential to be one of the most effective rim protectors in college basketball this season.

Penny Hardaway said Thursday that the 6-foot-10 Lausanne product had been cleared for practice, but was still awaiting a full green light, as the NCAA continued "looking at a couple of other things."

Hardaway maintained he was confident that the Cisse would be deemed eligible in time for the UofM's first game.