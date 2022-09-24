MUS Bobby Alston wins 200th career game

Alston has coached football at MUS since 1980

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Few head coaches in Shelby County history have achieved 200 career wins. On Friday night, one more joined the ranks. Memphis University School Head Football Coach Bobby Alston won career game number 200 with a 42-7 victory over Ridgeway.

Alston joins Tom Nix, Ken Netherland, Paul Cox, Jimmy Heinz, Jack King and Jake Rudolph, who also accomplished the feat at MUS.

Among those 200 wins, Alston has also won four championships (2004, 2005, 2008, 2009). He became a member of the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2020.

MUS celebrated the coach after his win over Ridgeway with a special video presentation and a banner signed by the 2022 football team.

