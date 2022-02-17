MUS preps for CBHS ahead of rivalry matchup

Head coch David Willson preps his team as season winds down.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owls of MUS are sitting at 15-8, preparing for the biggest game left on their regular-season schedule this season

“We like to say, if it’s easy we don’t want it,” said Willson.

“That game is for the bragging rights,” said Givens.

Givens referencing Friday's rivalry matchup against Christian Brothers High School.

Earlier this season CBHS won in double overtime, however, head coach David Willson said his team is looking to bounce back.

“(I've) Got a good group of seniors who have been through the battles over the years, we have a lot of younger guys who are competitive, fearless…,” said Willson.

One of those younger guys is Curtis Givens III, one of the nation's best point guards in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports.

“I played football with my grandad's team when I was eight, then I transitioned into basketball when I was 13 years old,” said Curtis.

Despite his late start, Curtis has developed. 247Sports reporting Curtis as Memphis’ highest ranking point guard in his class.

“(Curtis') His shooting has been good this season, combined that with his size and his physicality which has developed over the years I think that makes him an offensive player with a lot of different things he can do on the court,” said Willson.

In just his sophomore season, Givens has already stocked up offers from Memphis, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennesee, and more.

In addition, in his short time with MUS, he’s done more than just developed as a player.

“From my freshman year up to now, I grew as a leader and my voice. Now, I’m being heard more on the court and I feel like my teammates are listening to me," said Givens.

However, before he can focus on college, Curtis said he and his teammates are looking to avenge their rivals in the purple wave.

“The home-court advantage we’ll have more fans coming in, I heard that last time at Christian Brothers some of our fans couldn’t get in because of the capacity of their gym so I think it’ll help us out this game.”