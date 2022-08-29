MUS' Tyler Perry, Makhi Shaw form dynamic backfield duo

The junior runningbacks have been best friends since middle school.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — High school football season is underway and if you want to have success between the lines, it’s best to have chemistry with your teammates. The chemistry couldn't be better in Memphis University School's backfield.

When it comes to MUS football in 2022, you can expect a heavy dose of number three and number nine.

Junior runningbacks Tyler "Tee" Perry and Makhi Shaw are a dynamic duo years in the making.

"Me and Makhi, we’ve been like best friends since 7th grade. We’ve had chemistry playing football since like 9th grade because we were both running backs so it’s nothing new we’re just out here showing what we can do now," Perry said.

Perry, at 6'0" and 200 pounds, is the thunder half of the duo. Shaw's quick feet and more slender frame make him lightning. When one makes a big play, expect the other to be their biggest hype man.

"If Tee makes a great play, I’m right there to congratulate him. If I make a great play he’s there for me," Shaw said.

The pair are off to a great start to 2022.

In the first game of the season, they combined for over 200 yards rushing and five touchdowns in a 35-0 win against Arlington. Week two saw Perry run for 111 yards, while Shaw accounted for 132 kickoff return yards including a 64-yard near touchdown to start the game against Germantown.

Will Klepper ‘24 catches up with running backs Makhi Shaw and Tee Perry following the Owls’ 35-0 win over Arlington!#GoOwls pic.twitter.com/gzABgVq8dq — MUS Athletics (@OwlBuzz) August 20, 2022

There is no selfishness when it comes to carries, especially since they both return kicks and Shaw is the starting safety on defense. Coach Bobby Alston appreciates their willingness to sacrifice.

"They’re team guys, loyal guys. They understand that the game sometimes demands that they get it a lot and the game sometimes demands that we do something different," Alston said. "I just appreciate how hard they play, how hard they work."