Report: 2020-21 NBA season will not begin before Christmas Day

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the start date 'remains fluid' for 2020-21 season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the Chiefs playing the Texans tonight, Thursday marks the first time in sports history, that the NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLS are playing on the same day.

A college football game and a Memphis 901 FC match also took place Thursday, and the avalanche of our favorite sports is not stopping anytime soon.

As we enjoy an overwhelming amount of live sports content, plans are being made for what comes next.

The Athletic is reporting that the 2020-21 NBA season will not begin any earlier than Christmas day.

Commissioner Adam Silver said last month that the Association wants to give their markets the best chance possible to be able to host fans.

The college football season currently up and running, and the NCAA could soon decide on when college basketball can commence.

NBA’s league office informed Board of Governors today that the 2020-21 season won’t begin earlier than Christmas Day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nov. 18 Draft date, 20-21 start date remain fluid. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 10, 2020

The D-1 Board is expected to vote this coming Wednesday, September 16. They will reportedly be deciding between four starting dates ranging from November 10 to December 4.

To clarify, today’s Memphis-Shelby Athletic Oversight Committee meeting was previously scheduled to explore the District’s participation in TSSAA. We are still considering all options regards our return to play. A decision will be shared by early next week. — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) September 9, 2020