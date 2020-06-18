NBA details safety guidelines for return to play at Walt Disney World

Regular testing, contact tracing, and anonymous hotline to report safety violations highlight guidelines sent to players Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are learning more about the safety measures that the NBA has put in place ahead of resuming the season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

In documents sent to players Tuesday and obtained by multiple media outlets, including ESPN and the Associated Press, a strict set of guidelines were laid out to ensure the safety of all players and staff involved.

The league will conduct regular COVID-19 testing and use video technology for contact tracing to determine who has been in close contact with an individual, should they test positive.

One of the most talked about measures is an anonymous hotline where violations of the league's policies can be reported.

Players and staff also have the option to wear "smart rings" which can help detect symptoms of coronavirus.

If someone tests positive, that individual will be placed in isolation and administered a second test as soon as possible.

If that additional test is positive, they must remain in isolation until they can test negative twice in a span of more than 24 hours.

As for hotel accommodations, all 22 teams will stay in three separate hotels based on their current seeding in the standings.

The top four seeds from each conference will reside at the Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs Resort.

Seeds 5-8, including the Memphis Grizzlies, will stay at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. The six remaining teams competing for a playoff spot get the Yacht Club Resort.

The Toronto Raptors will be the first team to arrive in Orlando June 22.