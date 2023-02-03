NBA suspends Grizzlies' Brooks 1 game for scuffle with Cavs

CLEVELAND — Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was suspended one game without pay by the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court incident on Thursday night.
Brooks struck Mitchell in the groin area during the third quarter after the Grizzlies guard had fallen to the floor. Mitchell retaliated by throwing the ball at Brooks and then shoving him.
Both players were ejected in Cleveland’s 128-113 win. Afterward, Mitchell accused Brooks of being a dirty player. The league said Brooks will serve his suspension Sunday, when Memphis hosts Toronto.