NBA suspends Grizzlies' Brooks 1 game for scuffle with Cavs

Brooks will serve the suspension, Sunday against Toronto

CLEVELAND — Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was suspended one game without pay by the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court incident on Thursday night.

Brooks struck Mitchell in the groin area during the third quarter after the Grizzlies guard had fallen to the floor. Mitchell retaliated by throwing the ball at Brooks and then shoving him.