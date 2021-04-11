ESPN report reveals allegations of racism, misogyny within Phoenix Suns organization

70 former and current Suns employees throughout Sarver's 17-year tenure were interviewed. They describe a toxic and sometimes hostile workplace under Sarver.

ESPN has finally released an exclusive report filled with allegations of racism and misogyny from Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

The lengthy article contains numerous examples of alleged incidents involving a toxic and sometimes hostile workplace. According to the article, ESPN spoke to more than 70 current and former Suns employees during Sarver's 17-year tenure as owner.

In the report written by ESPN staff writer Baxter Holmes, several anecdotes from multiple sources detail various encounters and instances of racist and misogynistic behavior from Sarver.

Here are a few of the instances included in the report:

Former Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson alleges Sarver used the N-word multiple times after a game against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.





Some employees said they encountered conduct they felt was inappropriate. One such instance included Sarver allegedly passing around a picture of his wife in a bikini to employees and talking about sex acts she performed.





During a recruiting pitch, sources said Sarver made a comment they felt was racially insensitive. They didn't go into specifics but said they felt Sarver "too loosely used the term "Black guy" during the conversation."

Sarver previously pushed back against the report from ESPN.

"While I can’t begin to know how to respond to some of the vague suggestions made by mostly anonymous voices, I can certainly tell you that some of the claims I find completely repugnant to my nature and to the character of the Suns/Mercury workplace and I can tell you they never, ever happened," Sarver said in a released statement.

Jahm Najafi, the Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, issued the following statement Thursday morning after the report was released:

"I have been made aware of the allegations against Robert Sarver, the managing partner who runs the Phoenix Suns. The conduct he is alleged to have committed has stunned and saddened me and is unacceptable. The well-being and safety of every Suns employee, player, coach and stakeholder is first and foremost our priority. My sincerest sympathy goes out to all whose lives and professions have been impacted. I am personally committed to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism, and bias, which is unacceptable anywhere in our society. I have partnered with the NBA Foundation to underscore this commitment. The Phoenix Suns is a national treasure that belongs to all of us as fans and residents of our community. Team investors are simply temporary stewards of this treasure. It is our job as stewards to ensure everyone is treated respectfully and equally. Although today’s revelations fall under the jurisdiction of the League which decides and takes any action based on its finding, I offer my support to ensure there is full accountability."

