Former Grizzlies Tony Allen, Tony Wroten, former Tiger Christopher Douglas Roberts among 18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

Also indicted was Tony Allen's wife Desiree Allen - the only woman charged in the indictment.

NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York.

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said.

The list of former players included former Grizzlies star Tony Allen and his wife Desiree Allen, former Grizzly Tony Wroten, and former Tiger Christopher Douglas Roberts.

Others indicted include Terrence Williams, Sebastian Telfair, Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Darius Miles, Alan Anderson, Shannon Brown, Will Bynum, Melvin Ely, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Greg Smith, Charles Watson, and Antoine Wright.

According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

ABC reports the fraudulent invoices were created by a chiropractic office in Encino, CA, two dentist offices in Beverly Hills and a wellness office in Washington state. The indictment named none of the offices allegedly involved and they were not charged.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals (the 19th being Desiree Allen) charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

A request for comment to the league wasn't immediately returned.

Tony Allen, a six-time All-Defensive team selection and a member of the 2008 champion Boston Celtics and his wife Desiree were indicted. For the most part, though, the ex-players charged had journeyman careers playing for several different teams and never reached anywhere close to the enormous stardom or salary that top players command.

Another former player charged in the scheme was Sebastian Telfair, a one-time high school star in New York who was highly touted when he turned pro, though his NBA career with eight franchises never brought the stardom some had expected.

Those charged also included four NBA champions. Ronald Glen Davis, along with Allen, was part of that 2008 title team in Boston. Shannon Brown won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Melvin Ely won a title with San Antonio in 2007.

Among others who were charged, former Memphis Grizzly Anthony Wroten, Ruben Patterson and Darius Miles were the only players who averaged double figures for their NBA career.

Wroten averaged 11.1 points in 145 career games. Patterson averaged 10.7 points per game with six different teams. Miles, the No. 3 pick in the 2000 draft, averaged 10.1 points per game and played with four different franchises.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.